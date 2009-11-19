Panthers RB Williams, Stewart good to go vs. Dolphins

Published: Nov 19, 2009 at 12:15 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running backs DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart were active for Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins despite nagging injuries.

Williams missed practice Wednesday with a sore left knee. Stewart was held out one day earlier with a sore left Achilles' tendon. Both were listed as questionable for the game.

The Panthers were without reserve defensive end Charles Johnson (pectoral), fullback Brad Hoover (ankle) and safety Charles Godfrey (ankle).

Dolphins left guard Justin Smiley (shoulder) was active, but he was replaced in the starting lineup by Nate Garner. Reserve safety Tyrone Culver was active despite being questionable with an ankle injury.

Dolphins tight end Anthony Fasano (hip) missed his second consecutive game.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Jonathan Taylor's thumb, Week 13 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 13 matchups.
news

Week 13 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: Four things to watch for in Seahawks-Cowboys on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks visit the Dallas Cowboys on "Thursday Night Football."
news

2024 NFL Draft: Top 20 Senior Bowl prospects of the 2023 college football regular season

With the 2023 college football regular season wrapped up, Chad Reuter reveals his top 20 Senior Bowl prospects of the year so far. Plus, he identifies 30 more players deserving of the spotlight.