Panthers RB Williams, Stewart good to go vs. Dolphins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running backs DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart were active for Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins despite nagging injuries.
Williams missed practice Wednesday with a sore left knee. Stewart was held out one day earlier with a sore left Achilles' tendon. Both were listed as questionable for the game.
The Panthers were without reserve defensive end Charles Johnson (pectoral), fullback Brad Hoover (ankle) and safety Charles Godfrey (ankle).
Dolphins left guard Justin Smiley (shoulder) was active, but he was replaced in the starting lineup by Nate Garner. Reserve safety Tyrone Culver was active despite being questionable with an ankle injury.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press