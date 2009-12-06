Panthers RB Williams out because of injury; Bucs missing CB Talib

Published: Dec 06, 2009 at 04:49 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams won't play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of an ankle injury.

Williams was deactivated Sunday after not practicing all week, leaving the Panthers without the NFL's fifth-leading rusher (1,022 yards). Jonathan Stewart started in Williams' place.

The Buccaneers were without cornerback Aqib Talib because of a hamstring injury. Elbert Mack replaced Talib as the Tampa Bay secondary prepared to face Carolina quarterback Matt Moore, who was filling in for Jake Delhomme (broken finger).

Bucs defensive tackle Roy Miller was inactive with an ankle injury. Return man Clifton Smith did dress despite a sore knee.

Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (concussion) and wide receiver Dwayne Jarrett (ankle) didn't dress.

