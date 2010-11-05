Panthers RB Williams doubtful against Saints with foot injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jonathan Stewart is likely to get his second consecutive start at running back for the Carolina Panthers because DeAngelo Williams remains sidelined with a sprained left foot.
Williams missed practice again Friday and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Williams hasn't played or practiced since getting hurt in the final minute of Carolina's win over the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 24.
Carolina will again be without right tackle Jeff Otah against the Saints because of a lingering knee injury. Linebacker Dan Connor is probable with a sore hip after practicing Friday.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press