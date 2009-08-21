Panthers RB Goodson fined $7,500 for throat-slash gesture after TD run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson $7,500 for making a throat-slash gesture after scoring a touchdown in Monday's preseason game against the New York Giants.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 212
Experience: Rookie
College: Texas A&M
Goodson turned to the crowd following his 14-yard TD run in the second half and put his hand to his throat. He immediately was called for a 15-yard taunting penalty. The NFL fined him Friday for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Goodson is a fourth-round draft pick from Texas A&M. He has received increased work during the preseason with running back Jonathan Stewart sidelined with an Achilles' tendon injury.
