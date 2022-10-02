Around the NFL

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) active vs. Cardinals

Published: Oct 02, 2022 at 02:36 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A thigh injury won't sideline Christian McCaffrey for Week 4.

McCaffrey is officially active for the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Heading into Sunday, McCaffrey was questionable after the aforementioned thigh ailment kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, and limited him on Friday.

One of the most dynamic offensive talents in the league when healthy, McCaffrey has missed a staggering 23 games over the past two seasons.

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Panthers have used McCaffrey sparingly in practice this year, mixing in off-days, and over the first two weeks of this season CMC had a combined 34 touches. However, in a Week 3 win over the Saints, McCaffrey had a season-high 25 carries and a pair of catches on four targets.

Even with CMC active, it would be surprising if he got a workhorse's share of carries again versus the Cardinals.

Nonetheless, the Panthers' chances against the Cardinals should be improved with the 2019 All-Pro in the lineup. McCaffrey is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, the first time he's done so since 2019.

The Cardinals (1-2) and Panthers (1-2) kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

