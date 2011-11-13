Panthers QB Newton to start despite stiffing throwing shoulder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Cam Newton will start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans despite some stiffness in his right throwing shoulder that required an MRI earlier in the week.
Newton was on the field during pre-game warmups Sunday, and he appeared to be fine throwing intermediate and deep routes.
The Panthers' inactives include quarterback Jimmy Clausen, cornerback Brandon Hogan, running back Mike Goodson, linebacker Jason Phillips, offensive tackle Lee Ziemba and defensive tackle Frank Kearse.
For the Titans, wide receivers Nate Washington and tight end Jared Cook are active, but middle linebacker Barrett Ruud (groin) is out. Also inactive are defensive end Dave Ball, cornerback Chris Hawkins, center Kevin Matthews, quarterback Rusty Smith, offensive tackle Byron Stingley and defensive tackle Zach Clayton.
