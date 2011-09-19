Panthers QB Newton should play vs. Jags despite ankle injury

Published: Sep 19, 2011 at 09:14 AM

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Cam Newton is wearing a walking boot on his injured right ankle, but the move is only precautionary, a source with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

Newton doesn't have a serious injury and expects to take regular work in practice and play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He injured his right ankle Sunday during the Panthers' 30-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the April draft, ranks second in the NFL with 854 passing yards through two weeks, but the Panthers are 0-2.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions LB James Houston hopes for more opportunities in second year: 'I've got to get on the field'

Going into his sophomore season, Lions linebacker James Houston understands the importance of continuing to make a name for himself, especially after only playing seven games in 2022.

news

Five NFL offseason storylines that are overblown; three that deserve more attention

Is the Patriots' quarterback drama a thing of the past? Should Kyler Murray's future be a bigger topic? Eric Edholm tells us which offseason storylines are overblown and which deserve more of our attention.

news

Packers QB Jordan Love believes 'the sky's the limit' for Green Bay's offense heading into 2023 season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love says "the sky's the limit" for Green Bay's offense heading into the 2023 season.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach feels 'good' about contract negotiations with Chris Jones: 'A lot of time before camp'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he feels "good" about the ongoing contract negotiations with DL Chris Jones, who skipped mandatory minicamp this past week seeking a new deal.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More