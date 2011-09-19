Panthers QB Newton should play vs. Jags despite ankle injury

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Cam Newton is wearing a walking boot on his injured right ankle, but the move is only precautionary, a source with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
Newton doesn't have a serious injury and expects to take regular work in practice and play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He injured his right ankle Sunday during the Panthers' 30-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the April draft, ranks second in the NFL with 854 passing yards through two weeks, but the Panthers are 0-2.