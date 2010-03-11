Panthers QB Moore signs one-year tender to stay in Carolina

Published: Mar 11, 2010 at 08:28 AM

Matt Moore has signed his one-year, $3.043 million tender with the Carolina Panthers, who declared him their starting quarterback entering training camp.

Moore's agent, Lynn Lashbrook, said Thursday that Moore preferred to sign the tender rather than test the free-agent market. The move came one week after the Panthers released longtime starter Jake Delhomme.

"It's a done deal," Lasbrook told The Charlotte Observer. "He's excited about getting started for next season. He did not want to wait around. He wanted to send a message to the community and the team. I just think it's a great win-win for both parties."

Moore, 25, went 4-1 as a starter with eight touchdowns, two interceptions and a 98.5 passer rating after Delhomme was sidelined with a broken finger at the end of last season.

The Panthers placed the highest possible tender on Moore, meaning a team would have needed to surrender first- and third-round draft picks to Carolina to sign the restricted free agent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

