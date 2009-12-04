Panthers put Tyler on injured reserve, claim Landri from Jags

Published: Dec 04, 2009 at 11:18 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers placed Tank Tyler on injured reserve Friday and claimed fellow defensive tackle Derek Landri off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tyler hurt his knee during last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and becomes the 10th Panthers player to be lost for the season.

The Panthers wasted little time in plucking Landri, who was waived one day earlier by the Jaguars. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Landri had seen his playing time decrease this season after he gained about 20 pounds in an effort to become an every-down defender. He appeared in just seven games and made 13 tackles, and he was on Jacksonville's inactive list the past four weeks.

Tyler played in six games and made 13 tackles after being acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 19 for a 2010 fifth-round draft pick.

