Panthers place Joey Slye, Trent Scott on reserve/COVID-19 list

Two more Panthers players have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Carolina placed kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott on the list, the team announced Wednesday. Scott becomes the third lineman to land on the list in the last week, joining teammates Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield.
The Panthers worked remotely on Monday and Tuesday after an unconfirmed positive test, and neither Slye nor Scott were at the team facility during those two days. Under the league's COVID-19 policy, Slye's and Scott's placement on the list can be retroactive to Monday because of the aforementioned virtual work, per team writer Myles Simmons.
Despite the additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Panthers are still scheduled to practice Wednesday and play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
The roster implications are interesting, because Slye was the only kicker on the team -- including the practice squad. There appears to be a window for Carolina to try out kickers at the start of the week, a process the Panthers would have had to start Monday. Punter Joseph Charlton also has high school kicking experience, but has not place-kicked since then, per Simmons.
Offensive line might be even more concerning. With three linemen now on the reserve/COVID-19 list but reasons for placement not entirely clear, the position group deserves close monitoring going forward -- both for potential spread and for availability for Carolina's game against New Orleans.