Panthers place Joey Slye, Trent Scott on reserve/COVID-19 list

Two more Panthers players have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Panthers worked remotely on Monday and Tuesday after an unconfirmed positive test, and neither Slye nor Scott were at the team facility during those two days. Under the league's COVID-19 policy, Slye's and Scott's placement on the list can be retroactive to Monday because of the aforementioned virtual work, per team writer Myles Simmons.

Despite the additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Panthers are still scheduled to practice Wednesday and play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The roster implications are interesting, because Slye was the only kicker on the team -- including the practice squad. There appears to be a window for Carolina to try out kickers at the start of the week, a process the Panthers would have had to start Monday. Punter ﻿Joseph Charlton﻿ also has high school kicking experience, but has not place-kicked since then, per Simmons.