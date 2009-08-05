Panthers place DT Kemoeatu on season-ending injured reserve

Published: Aug 05, 2009 at 10:53 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Carolina Panthers placed starting defensive tackle Maake Kemoeatu on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season on the same day that he underwent surgery on his torn right Achilles' tendon.

The Panthers replaced Kemoeatu on their 80-man roster with undrafted rookie George Hypolite.

Kemoeatu was injured just minutes into Carolina's first training-camp practice Monday. Kemoeatu said Tuesday that he was holding out hope of returning for the last month of the season, but the Panthers couldn't hold a roster spot that long.

"It was kind of expected," Panthers coach John Fox said of the decision to put Kemoeatu on injured reserve. "Usually an Achilles' rupture is that kind of injury. I think the surgery went well, and we'll start the rehab process."

Hypolite, a 6-foot-1, 290-pounder who played at Colorado, was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars last month. He was on the field, wearing No. 75, for Carolina's second practice Wednesday.

The Panthers likely will continue to look for help at defensive tackle, where they had little depth even before Kemoeatu's injury.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Confidence rankings on nine quarterbacks in make-or-break year: Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo to shine

For nine quarterbacks, the 2023 NFL season figures to be a critical hinge point in their respective careers. Who will ball out? Who will flounder? Bucky Brooks provides confidence rankings on make-or-break signal-callers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More