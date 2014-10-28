Panthers place Chase Blackburn on injured reserve

The Panthersplaced the linebacker on season-ending injured reserve with a knee issue in order to make room for Mike Remmers, an offensive tackle who was most recently in St. Louis.
Blackburn missed the previous two weeks with his knee injury, but finished the season with playing time in six games.
The Panthers also promoted Robert Lester, a safety, from their practice squad and waived running back Darrin Reaves.
