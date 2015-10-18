Panthers perturbed by morning fire alarm in hotel

Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, a fire alarm went off in the team's hotel at about 5:30 a.m. Pacific and as of the publication of this story (6:20 a.m. PT), the players are still not back in their rooms. They were corralled into a nearby meeting space so they didn't have to be outside.
"At approximately 5:40 a.m., PDT, a fire alarm was activated at the Carolina Panthers team hotel in Seattle, Wash. The team was evacuated from the affected floors and staged in meeting rooms on the first floor. At approximately 6 a.m., PDT, the all-clear announcement was made to return to hotel rooms.
"Obviously, this is an issue that directly affects our club. We will let the hotel and the League investigate."
Here is a sampling of their unhappiness:
The team's backup quarterback, Derek Anderson, said that the alarm only went off on the floors that Carolina was staying on, though no one has yet to determine who pulled the fire alarm.