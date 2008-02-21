Panthers' overhaul continues with release of RB Foster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers have released DeShaun Foster, their starting running back from last season.
The move was made Thursday and clears about $4.75 million in salary-cap space. And it continues a busy offseason as the Panthers overhaul their roster following a second straight season out of the playoffs.
Foster has never rushed for more than 897 yards in six seasons plagued by fumbles and injuries.
During the last two seasons, Foster split time with former first-round pick DeAngelo Williams. Williams is expected to enter next season as the team's top back.
