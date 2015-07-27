Panthers OL Jonathan Martin to announce retirement

Former Dolphins and 49ers offensive lineman Jonathan Martin is retiring from the league, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, according to a source who has spoken to Martin.
After being cut by the 49ers in March, Martin was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. However during the offseason, he suffered a back injury, Rapoport reports. Instead of undergoing surgery and potentially missing the 2015 season, Martin has chosen to retire.
In Carolina, Martin was seen as an addition for depth purposes and was not threatening to win a starting job.
Martin played three seasons for the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted out of Stanford in 2012. In Miami, the offensive lineman was the victim in a bullying scandal involving most notably Richie Incognito.
In March, Martin was upbeat about his new role in Carolina and excited about finally moving on from the scandal: "You know, honestly I haven't given it much thought ... I've just been looking forward to each day. And now, getting here, I'm looking forward to being a member of the Panthers and to compete and play in this great game, and do whatever I can to help this team win."