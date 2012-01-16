Panthers OC Chudzinski set to interview with Bucs on Tuesday

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski is scheduled to interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday for their vacant head-coaching position, according to a league source.
Chudzinski has been a candidate for several openings, including with the Jacksonville Jaguars before they hired Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey as head coach last week.
The Bucs were scheduled to interview Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer for the position Monday.
The Bucs also hope to interview Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin soon, according to league sources. An interview date hasn't been set, but the Bucs have requested permission from the Packers to speak with Philbin.
Former Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress and ex-NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer interviewed with the Bucs last week. The team also has talked with former Packers coach Mike Sherman and current Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Jerry Gray.
Houston Texans defensive coordinator Wade Phillips had been under consideration for the position, but he elected not to pursue the job.