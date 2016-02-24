Around the NFL

Panthers not worried about using tag on Josh Norman

Published: Feb 24, 2016 at 06:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS --Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman won't shy away from wielding the franchise tag to ensure corner Josh Norman remains a Panther.

"I told you guys I don't believe in drafting, developing players for other teams," Gettleman said Wednesday from the NFL Scouting Combine. "For some reason it doesn't make sense. So, yes, we are going to have the conversation (about a long-term contract), and we're going to do the best we can ... Nothing's changed, we're going to try and get a deal done.

"If not, there are options, and maybe the tag gets used."

Gettleman isn't worried about Norman being upset if he's tagged.

"Josh is a pro. He's a pro. No, not at all. Because ... I'm not," he said chuckling.

The franchise tag for cornerbacks is estimated at $13.7 million.

Other notes from Gettleman:

  1. The GM danced around questions about whether defensive end Charles Johnson would need to take a pay cut in order to remain on the roster.

"We had some conversations before the Super Bowl, but we've got a little bit later start," Gettleman said. "To me, it's not so much about what a guy makes, it's what he brings to the table. That's really what it's about. ... It's about the best 53 and I don't worry about that stuff. We're going to put together the best team that we can."

When asked later whether Johnson could play at a level commensurate with his pay, Gettleman pointed to the pass rusher's injury as a big part of the equation.

"We're still going through that evaluation," he said. "It's hard because he got hurt. He starts out, he got hurt, then he is working his way back and it's like, alright, when is he 100 percent? So we are still going through that process."

That talks took place already is a positive indicator Johnson could take a pay cut to remain on the roster -- a la Terrell Suggs.

  1. Panthers right tackle Mike Remmers got whipped in the Super Bowl, but Gettleman sideswiped a question about whether the team wanted to upgrade the position.

"We've won 22 out of our last 25 games with Mike Remmers starting at right tackle. We've done that," he said. "You know I'm not a knee-jerker, I'm not going to do it. I will not do it. And I believe in our ability to evaluate our players.

"So it's like anything else, you always want to get better. I don't care what position it is, you're going to look to get better. Again, he's young in his career now. Don't take one snapshot and decide that we need a right tackle. It's no different than we take a guy in the first round -- you really don't know for three years whether you've got a first rounder or not. You don't."

  1. On that note, Gettleman dropped a phenomenal line about young players. "We're not getting instant oatmeal," he said, noting that teams now need three years to evaluate and coach-up draft picks.
  1. Gettleman hasn't talked to Charles Tillman or Jerricho Cotchery about whether they plan to continue playing (both free agents) or whether the Panthers would bring them back.
  1. When asked about finally having salary-cap space to play with, Gettleman noted recent contract extensions for Cam Newton, Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen and Luke Kuechly. He also added that his philosophy is to focus on the draft, not free agency.

"We shopped at Tiffany's last year. TD, Greg, Luke and Cam. That cost more than a bag of donuts," Gettleman said. "So the bottom line is, you guys have seen my act for three years, I'm methodical, I'm intentional. And that's the approach I'm going to take whether we're $16 million over or we're 25 under. I'm not going to change. I think it's kind of working."

  1. As for the Super Bowl, Gettleman admitted he still hasn't watched the tape. He promised to do so, at some point.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle questionable to play vs. Bills

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are questionable for the Dolphins' Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles says QB Baker Mayfield (ribs) will play Sunday vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ribs) will play Sunday versus the Panthers and has a second chance to win the NFC South title, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Titans

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) is officially questionable for Jacksonville's Week 18 contest against the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Maxx Crosby hopes Raiders retain interim coach Antonio Pierce: 'I'm sick of change. I'm sick of losing'

Raiders' star pass rusher Maxx Crosby expressed his desire for Las Vegas to retain interim head coach Antonio Pierce in order to bring consistency to the franchise. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry 'grateful' for time in Tennessee, 'fueled' heading into free agency in 2024

Titans RB Derrick Henry, who enters free agency in 2024, reflects on what could be his final game with Tennessee this Sunday against the Jaguars. 
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud on win-and-in game vs. Colts: 'The time is now'

The Texans are a year ahead of where most predicted entering the season, but rookie QB C.J. Stroud indicated that Houston isn't merely satisfied being ahead of schedule -- they want yo see postseason action.
news

T.J. Watt on playoff chances: Steelers focused on taking care of 'our business' vs. Ravens 

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in the 9th place in the AFC heading into this week's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a shot to move up into playoff position and for edge rusher T.J. Watt, the only focus is taking care of business Saturday afternoon. 
news

Eagles' Haason Reddick on turning defense around with play-caller change: 'It's a hard thing to do'

The Eagles are running out of time to stop their spiral before the playoffs, and Philadelphia linebacker Haason Reddick recognizes the difficulty in being able to mesh together enough before the playoffs after changing the defensive play-caller just weeks ago.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott authoring historic turnaround after leading league in interceptions last season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's aim to remedy his league-high interceptions from 2022 has come to be, as the 30-year-old has nearly cut his INT total in half and is poised to finish the year leading the NFL in touchdowns.
news

Ravens sign ex-Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook for playoff push

Veteran running back Dalvin Cook is signing with the Baltimore Ravens after passing through waivers unclaimed this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. The team announced officially adding him to the practice squad on Friday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Four things to watch for in Steelers-Ravens, Texans-Colts on Saturday night

Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Steelers visit the Ravens, and the Texans visit the Colts on Saturday night's doubleheader. 