Around the NFL

Panthers not worried about total touches for Christian McCaffrey, focused on providing ample time for recovery

Published: Sep 14, 2022 at 04:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Christian McCaffrey's usage in Week 1 simply wasn't enough.

Fourteen touches produced 57 yards and one touchdown for the running back in Week 1 as part of an offense that gained 261 total yards. Cleveland dominated the ground game, outgaining Carolina 217 to 54 in rushing yards, and McCaffrey averaged just six yards per reception, with the Browns frequently bottling him up shortly after he received passes.

That's simply not enough production from a star player and focal point of the Panthers' offense. Still, Panthers coach Matt Rhule remains undeterred in his approach with McCaffrey.

"I think whatever the number is, somebody's going to question it," Rhule said Wednesday of McCaffrey's workload, via the Associated Press' Steve Reed.

The Panthers are understandably exercising caution when it comes to McCaffrey, who is taking Wednesdays off for additional recovery following two injury-filled campaigns. That's part of a larger plan to prevent another season-hampering injury, one the Panthers have followed throughout training camp into the season, with McCaffrey telling reporters he was focused on "recovering hard" in early August.

McCaffrey is known as a hard worker who may have put himself in a precarious position entering the 2020 season due to overtraining, but even after adjusting his methods entering 2021, he still suffered another injury that cost him most of the year. This time around, McCaffrey and the Panthers are doubling down on recovery efforts.

It's wise, but the team must find a healthy balance between the two. McCaffrey's role in the offense is one of a game-breaking talent who can tilt the scales in favor of the Panthers with just a few big plays, and he must be on the field enough to have opportunities to do so.

It seems Carolina will have to feel out how to properly involve McCaffrey in the game plan while also preserving his health. Week 1's approach wasn't good enough, but there are still 16 games ahead. Expect McCaffrey to play a significant role in more than a few of them.

Related Content

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve

Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Chiefs play host to the Chargers in the first-ever Thursday night game on Prime Video.

news

Week 2 injury report for 2022 season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chiefs rule out kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) for 'TNF' vs. Chargers; Matt Ammendola to fill in

The Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for Thursday night's showdown against the Chargers. Kansas City ruled out Butker, who injured his ankle in the season-opening win over the Cardinals.

news

Robert Saleh affirms confidence after season-opening defeat: 'This is not the same old Jets'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh raised eyebrows earlier this week when he declared he was keeping receipts of those critical of his team. On Wednesday, Saleh clarified that it wasn't intended as a personal shot at anyone.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: Everyone 'feels good' about Dak Prescott's surgery

The news surrounding Dak Prescott's broken thumb and ensuing procedure seems to be getting more positive by the day. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that everyone "feels good" about the quarterback's surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't so quick to declare the season a failure. He was asked Tuesday on the Shan and RJ show on 105.3 The Fan about his message to fans who say the season is already over.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Giants RB Saquon Barkley lead Players of the Week

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 stellar performances led the way in the league's first honor roll of the 2022 season as the NFL Players of the Week were announced Wednesday.

news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on giving up 35 points to Lions: 'We need to improve quick, and we will'

The Eagles escaped Detroit with a victory in Week 1, but the defensive performance left much to be desired as the Lions zoomed up and down the field in the second half. Can Philly clean it up before Monday night?

news

Texans want to increase Dameon Pierce's workload moving forward

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce finished with 11 carries for 33 yards and one catch for six. Afterward, head coach Lovie Smith acknowledged he wants to get the rookie more snaps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE