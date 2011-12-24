Panthers' Newton breaks Manning's rookie passing record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton broke Peyton Manning's single-season rookie record for most yards passing in a season Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Manning's record was 3,379 yards.
Newton came in needing 18 yards to break the record and did it with a 7-yard completion to Brandon LaFell on the game's first drive. Newton was 3 of 3 on the opening drive for 20 yards as the Panthers scored on a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive.
