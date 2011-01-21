Panthers name Shula as team's new quarterback coach

The Carolina Panthers continued to build their staff under new coach Ron Rivera on Friday, hiring Mike Shula as the team's quarterback coach.
Shula, a former NFL QB and the son of coaching legend Don Shula, comes to Carolina following a four-season stay as quarterback coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Mike possesses a great knowledge of the quarterback position, having both played there as well as coaching it," Rivera said in a statment released by the team Friday. "He has worked with a wide variety of quarterbacks during his career and will be a strong addition to our coaching staff."
Shula was credited with helping the development of David Garrard, who became a Pro Bowl QB in Shula's time with the team. In Shula's first season with the Jaguars, Garrard set a single season franchise record with 28 touchdown passes and ranked third in the NFL with a team record 102.2 quarterback rating.
"Our family is excited to be a part of the Panthers organization and to have a chance to work with coach Rivera and the new group of coaches he has brought in," Shula said in the team's press release.
Prior to joining the Jaguars, Shula had a four-year stint as head coach of the University of Alabama, the school where he started at quarterback from 1984-86. In addition to his time with Jacksonville, Shula has worked for the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.