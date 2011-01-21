Panthers name Shula as team's new quarterback coach

Published: Jan 21, 2011 at 08:29 AM

The Carolina Panthers continued to build their staff under new coach Ron Rivera on Friday, hiring Mike Shula as the team's quarterback coach.

Shula, a former NFL QB and the son of coaching legend Don Shula, comes to Carolina following a four-season stay as quarterback coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Mike possesses a great knowledge of the quarterback position, having both played there as well as coaching it," Rivera said in a statment released by the team Friday. "He has worked with a wide variety of quarterbacks during his career and will be a strong addition to our coaching staff."

Shula was credited with helping the development of David Garrard, who became a Pro Bowl QB in Shula's time with the team. In Shula's first season with the Jaguars, Garrard set a single season franchise record with 28 touchdown passes and ranked third in the NFL with a team record 102.2 quarterback rating.

"Our family is excited to be a part of the Panthers organization and to have a chance to work with coach Rivera and the new group of coaches he has brought in," Shula said in the team's press release.

Prior to joining the Jaguars, Shula had a four-year stint as head coach of the University of Alabama, the school where he started at quarterback from 1984-86. In addition to his time with Jacksonville, Shula has worked for the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

