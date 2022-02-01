Around the NFL

Panthers name Kristi Coleman new team president

Published: Feb 01, 2022 at 04:42 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have named Kristi Coleman as their new team president, while Nick Kelly has been appointed chief executive officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment as part of a leadership shakeup.

Coleman replaces Tom Glick, who the team said is stepping aside to pursue other opportunities. He joined the Panthers in 2018 in part to help with the startup process for Charlotte's Major League Soccer expansion franchise, which begins play this year.

Coleman becomes the Panthers' highest-ranking female executive since Tina Becker was named chief operating officer by outgoing owner Jerry Richardson' in 2018. Becker spent less than a year in the role before resigning after David Tepper purchased the team from Richardson.

Coleman has spent the last eight years with the Panthers working as the team's director of finance before becoming chief financial officer in 2019.

Kelly previously served as team president of Charlotte's expansion Major League Soccer team, the Charlotte FC, and has 15 years of experience in sports and entertainment marketing. He joined the company from Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he worked as vice president of partnerships, culture and community and previously as head of U.S. sports marketing.

Joe LaBue will take over for Kelly as the president of Charlotte FC.

Additionally, Nicole Tepper, the wife of Panthers owner and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper, has been named chief administrative officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

She will focus on growing a culture that values its people and partners, and further engrains the organization in the Carolinas community, according to the team. Tepper has been involved in a number of philanthropic initiatives across the Carolinas on behalf of the Panthers and the David and Nicole Tepper Charitable Foundation.

"Nick, Kristi, Joe, and Nicole are talented, passionate executives, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we strengthen our organization and build winning teams for our fans," David Tepper said in a release Tuesday. "We thank Tom for his many contributions to the organization and wish him and his family the best."

Copyright Associated Press 2022

