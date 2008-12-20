Panthers lose starting guard Vincent for season with groin injury

Published: Dec 20, 2008 at 07:03 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have placed right guard Keydrick Vincent on injured reserve, ending the starter's season because of a groin injury from a week ago.

The Panthers filled the roster spot Saturday by promoting defensive tackle Nick Hayden from the practice squad. Hayden will provide insurance because tackle Maake Kemoeatu has a sprained right ankle and is questionable for Sunday's game at the New York Giants.

Vincent had been the only Panthers' offensive linemen to start all 14 games this season. He left last Sunday's win over Denver in the second half and had not practiced since. The Panthers believe the injury won't allow him to return for several weeks.

Jeremy Bridges is expected to start at right guard Sunday.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

