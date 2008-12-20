Panthers lose starting guard Vincent for season with groin injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have placed right guard Keydrick Vincent on injured reserve, ending the starter's season because of a groin injury from a week ago.
The Panthers filled the roster spot Saturday by promoting defensive tackle Nick Hayden from the practice squad. Hayden will provide insurance because tackle Maake Kemoeatu has a sprained right ankle and is questionable for Sunday's game at the New York Giants.
Jeremy Bridges is expected to start at right guard Sunday.
