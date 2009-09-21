Panthers lose another tackle as Leonard suffers broken left ankle

Published: Sep 21, 2009 at 07:54 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers defensive tackle Louis Leonard has a broken left ankle, another blow to Carolina's thin and shaky defensive line.

Leonard was injured with just over a minute to go on the final defensive play of Sunday's loss at Atlanta. Coach John Fox on Monday wouldn't say for sure that Leonard will be placed on season-ending injured reserve, but the Panthers will almost certainly have to sign another defensive tackle.

Leonard was acquired Sept. 1 from Cleveland for a 2010 late-round draft pick to help replace starter Maake Kemoeatu. Carolina's top run-stuffer was lost to a season-ending ruptured Achilles' tendon on the first day of training camp.

Leonard started alongside Damione Lewis against the Falcons because Nick Hayden was out with a toe injury. Leonard, who played all 16 games with the Browns last season and had four starts, was expected to take hold of the starting job.

"I thought he played pretty well in the game," Fox said. "I think he would have just continued to get better."

The only other defensive tackle on the roster is rookie Ra'Shon Harris, claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh before the season opener. Fox declined to say if he felt Hayden would be available for next Monday's game at Dallas.

"We'll kind of wait and see how his progress goes," Fox said. "Typically we only go into a game with three (activated defensive tackles). We'll kind of evaluate who's available and what our best move will be."

Leonard's injury leaves the Panthers' struggling defense reeling. Carolina has managed two sacks in two games -- one by Leonard -- and Michael Turner rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown Sunday as Carolina fell to 0-2.

Other Panthers injured Sunday included Na'il Diggs (bruised ribs) and fullback Brad Hoover (back spasms). The Panthers won't practice again until Thursday because of the Monday night game.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Building perfect Olympic flag football team + most impactful rookies in Week 6

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move since start of the 2023 regular season

NFL.com is tracking every deal made from the start of the 2022 regular season (Sept. 7) through Oct. 31's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 7: Tua Tagovailoa returns to No. 1; Matthew Stafford enters top five

There's a new player in the top five of Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 7. Plus, Tua Tagovailoa is back in the No. 1 spot heading into his matchup with the Eagles. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Top 10 off-ball linebackers entering Week 7 of 2023 NFL season: Ravens, Jets each boast two selections

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 off-ball linebackers entering Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Which two teams boast a pair of selections?