Panthers LB Davis injures knee, then signs one-year tender

Published: Jun 08, 2010 at 10:53 AM

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis signed his one-year, $3.268 million tender Tuesday, hours after he appeared to tweak his surgically repaired right knee.

Davis, who was a restricted free agent, had been participating in optional workouts this month under an injury waiver. He fell to the turf Tuesday while backpedaling and grabbed the same knee in which he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in November.

Davis walked off the field, but he didn't return to the practice. A team spokesman said Davis was undergoing tests and the Panthers could know more Wednesday.

Starting cornerback Richard Marshall also signed his one-year, $1.759 million tender Tuesday.

The Panthers didn't attempt to sign either player to a long-term deal. Davis and Marshall would have been unrestricted free agents under the old labor rules, but they became restricted free agents when the league and players failed to reach agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, triggering an uncapped 2010 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

