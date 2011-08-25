Panthers LB Beason hopes surgery won't end playing streak

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Jon Beason, who has played in 64 consecutive games, had surgery on his left foot Tuesday to address the Achilles tendinitis that has kept him on the sideline throughout the preseason, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera characterized the surgery as a "minor procedure that's going to set him back about a week."
Beason signed a five-year, $52 million contract extension this offseason, and the Panthers are hopeful their defensive captain will be ready for the Sept. 11 opener at Arizona.
"We're still hoping for the opener," Rivera said. "It was to alleviate the discomfort. As he goes through the rehab portion of it these next few days, then we'll see how he is has he's running around."
Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen is questionable for Thursday's game at Cincinnati because of soreness in his throwing elbow, which he bruised last week against the Miami Dolphins. If Clausen can't play, Derek Anderson will relieve rookie Cam Newton.
