Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin dealing with bum hamstring

Kelvin Benjamin likely won't be on the field for the Carolina Panthers' next round of voluntary team activities on Tuesday.
As the Charlotte Observer noted, Benjamin is recovering from a hamstring issue that he sustained a week ago.
Normally, this would be a non-issue, and there's a 90 percent chance it ends up being something we never discuss again. However, Odell Beckham went a long way toward changing our minds last year with the Giants.
Around this time in 2014, Beckham tweaked a hamstring which later was tweaked a second time in training camp. The end result was something Beckham believed to be a pair of torn muscles (the team has since denied this).
Still, Benjamin has high expectations coming into his second season and has heightened potential now that he's paired with another mammoth target, second-round pick Devin Funchess.
The last thing anyone wants is for Benjamin to miss extended time. And outside of the headline-grabbing ACL tears and bone breaks, it's the little hamstring injuries that can end up causing the most problems if they're not treated properly.
