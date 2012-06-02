Panthers' Jeff Otah undergoes MRI on troublesome knee

Published: Jun 02, 2012 at 02:41 AM

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says veteran offensive tackle Jeff Otah underwent an MRI on his left knee after tweaking it during Thursday's non-contact practice.

The team is still awaiting the test results.

"Jeff tweaked his knee a little bit. It swelled up a little bit, so we're just checking on that," Panthers coach Ron Riveratold the Charlotte Observer. "We sent him for an MRI (Thursday) so we're going to have that read. We'll see."

A former first-round draft pick in 2008, Otah has missed 31 of the last 35 games with left knee problems. He started four games last season before eventually winding up on injured reserve for the third straight year.

Otah is listed at 330 pounds in the media guide.

When asked if Otah looked heavier this year, Rivera responded "I think Jeff looked like Jeff" and "he's a big guy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

