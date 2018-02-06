Around the NFL

Panthers interim GM Marty Hurney placed on leave

Published: Feb 06, 2018 at 11:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

The Carolina Panthers placed interim general manager Marty Hurney on paid leave amid an NFL investigation into harassment accusations made against him by his former wife, team spokesman Steve Drummond told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Tuesday.

"The club advised the league of the matter in a timely fashion, and it is being reviewed under the personal conduct policy," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to NFL.com.

The Charlotte Observer first reported the development.

According to a court document obtained by Garafolo, Hurney's ex-wife filed a complaint against him in Mecklenburg County Court (North Carolina) last week before her lawyer later filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on the grievance.

The Panthers are searching for a full-time general manager. Hurney, 62, took over the Panthers' front office on an interim basis after Carolina fired general manager Dave Gettleman in July. Hurney was considered a candidate for the full-time GM job, a position he previously held in Carolina from 2002-12.

In addition to Hurney, Texans assistant GM Jimmy Raye III, Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson and former Lions GM Martin Mayhew have interviewed for the Carolina GM position.

The NFL's probe into Hurney comes with the league also looking into allegations of workplace misconduct made against majority owner Jerry Richardson. Days after the NFL launched its investigation, Richardson announced he would sell the team. The Panthers officially went up for sale after the team's wild-card loss last month.

Richardson ceded day-to-day control of the team in December to Tina Becker, a 20-year employee of the team who was promoted to chief operating officer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

