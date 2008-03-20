Panthers ink safety Holt to one-year deal

Published: Mar 20, 2008 at 08:40 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have signed free-agent safety Terrence Holt to a one-year deal.

Terrence Holt, S
Carolina Panthers
Career Statistics
Games/started: 69/43

Tckls: 241

Ints: 8

Holt has been a starter at free safety the past three seasons with Detroit and Arizona. He'll compete for the open starting free safety job with the Panthers, a spot held last season by Deke Cooper.

Holt was released by the Cardinals last month after starting all 16 games in 2007. He had 75 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

It's a homecoming for Holt, who grew up in Gibsonville and played at North Carolina State.

