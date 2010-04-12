Panthers ink Francisco to add special teams depth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have made an upgrade with their struggling special teams by signing safety Aaron Francisco.
The six-year veteran has played for Arizona and Indianapolis, and had two special teams tackles for the Colts in last season's Super Bowl.
A four-year starter at BYU, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound Francisco went undrafted out of college before signing with Arizona in 2005. He served as the Cardinals' special teams captain in 2007 and '08.
Monday's move is a boost for the Panthers, who ranked near the bottom of the league in punt and kickoff coverage last season.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press