Panthers ink first-round pick Brian Burns to rookie deal

Owning ridiculous athleticism, a quick first step, and elite edge speed, Burns expects to help boost Carolina's pass rush. He's part of an improved defensive line that also added Gerald McCoy this offseason. An edge rotation of Burns, Bruce Irvin, Mario Addison, Efe Obada and others is an upgrade on what the Panthers deployed much of last season. The depth up front in 2019 should allow coach Ron Rivera more creative options to deploy as he tinkers with his defensive plans this offseason