Around the NFL

Panthers ink first-round pick Brian Burns to rookie deal

Published: Jul 24, 2019 at 01:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers will have their first-round pick under contract as training camp kicks off today.

The Panthers signed No. 16 overall pick Brian Burns to his rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday.

The Florida State product generated 39.5 career tackles for loss with 24 sacks and seven forced fumbles during 25 college starts.

Owning ridiculous athleticism, a quick first step, and elite edge speed, Burns expects to help boost Carolina's pass rush. He's part of an improved defensive line that also added Gerald McCoy this offseason. An edge rotation of Burns, Bruce Irvin, Mario Addison, Efe Obada and others is an upgrade on what the Panthers deployed much of last season. The depth up front in 2019 should allow coach Ron Rivera more creative options to deploy as he tinkers with his defensive plans this offseason

Getting Burns into camp on time will allow the rookie to get off on a good foot with teammates and won't cause distractions.

Burns' deal leaves two first-round picks unsigned: No. 2 Nick Bosa (49ers don't report until Friday), and No. 3 pick Quinnen Williams (Jets veterans report today, rookies reported Friday).

