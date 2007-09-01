Panthers include Shelton, Ball, Biddle in roster cuts

CHARLOTTE -- The Carolina Panthers cut running back Eric Shelton, a former second-round draft pick out of Louisville in 2005, as part of 22 roster moves Saturday to reach the mandatory NFL limit of 53 players.
In his two previous seasons with the Panthers, Shelton carried just eight times for 23 yards and never established himself as the dominant power runner the team hoped he'd become.
Related news:
»
He struggled to pick up blocking assignments as a rookie and spent the 2005 season on injured reserve. Last year Shelton played in only nine games, mostly on special teams.
Other notable cuts included defensive end Dave Ball, wide receiver Taye Biddle, offensive tackle Kenyatta Walker and quarterback Dalton Bell.
The team also released wide receiver Kevin Youngblood; fullbacks Steven Jackson and Billy Latsko; tight end Chad Upshaw; offensive linemen D'Anthony Batiste, Reuben Riley, Bobby Harris and Theodric Watson; defensive lineman Gary Gibson; linebackers Mickey Pimental and Phillipe Gardent; and defensive backs Christian Morton, Cam Newton, Derrick Strait and C.J. Wilson.
Jeremy Bridges was placed on the reserve suspended list and defensive tackle Steve Williams was placed on injured reserve.
The surprise additions to the roster included wide receiver Chris Horn, undrafted rookie safety Quinton Teal and journeyman defensive end Otis Grigsby.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved