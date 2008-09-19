Panthers hurting in secondary as Harris, Gamble are questionable

Published: Sep 19, 2008 at 08:30 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers strong safety Chris Harris was held out of practice Friday because of tightness in his thigh and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

Harris, who had otherwise practiced all week, has helped the unbeaten Panthers to two victories this season. Harris has two forced fumbles this season, both leading to touchdowns in wins over San Diego and Chicago.

In Week 1, Harris ripped the ball away from San Diego tight end Antonio Gates, and cornerback Chris Gamble returned it for a touchdown. Last week against the Bears, Harris knocked the ball loose from tight end Greg Olsen with the Panthers trailing 17-6. Gamble recovered and it led to a touchdown in Carolina's 20-17 win.

The Panthers said two players have been ruled out for Sunday. Starting left guard Travelle Wharton has a sprained MCL in his knee and third-string quarterback Matt Moore with a knee injury.

Also listed as questionable are defensive end Tyler Brayton (ankle), linebacker Na'il Diggs (shoulder), defensive tackle Maake Kemoeatu (illness) and cornerbacks Richard Marshall (thigh) and Gamble (arm). All participated in practice Friday on a limited basis.

Ryne Robinson is listed as doubtful.

