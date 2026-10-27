Panthers have a lot to clean up -- pass protection, run D -- and little time to do it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bryce Young talks often about the 24-hour rule that the Carolina Panthers quarterback gives himself to celebrate a win or stew in a defeat.

But everything gets sped up in a short week, which is what the Panthers face following Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a defeat in which the team failed in all three phases.

"It was yesterday and yesterday only," defensive tackle Derrick Brown said Monday of the modified 24-hour rule. "We talked about it after the game. We hit it a little bit in meetings today and then get ready to go out and clean it up."

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was more succinct when asked about his process for flipping the switch and preparing for a Thursday night road game against the Green Bay Packers.

"Ain't no process," McMillan said. "Just woke up this morning. A new day."

Some of Sunday's bad news spilled into Monday, when Panthers coach Dave Canales confirmed what the team feared when Taylor Moton was carted off in the third quarter against the Bucs: The veteran right tackle will undergo ankle surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Moton missed the first four games while recovering from blood clots in his right lung before returning for the Week 6 win at the Philadelphia Eagles. But Moton broke his fibula and tore ligaments in his ankle after left tackle Rasheed Walker fell on the back of Moton's left leg while pass blocking.

Canales said he and his players feel for Moton, whose streak of 120 consecutive games -- beginning in his rookie season of 2017 through October 2024 -- is the longest by a position player in team history.

"But we know what he represents and how he battled to get back out there. And in the process, was available to his teammates and a guy like Monroe Freeling, who needed that sounding board as he was out there playing early and now is gonna come back in there," Canales said.

"For the last couple weeks, as he's been out there and available for us, to feel the joy and the gratitude coming out of T-Mo, it was a great thing for us. It was a great thing for the team."

Brown spoke to Moton on Monday morning at Bank of America Stadium. "He fought back through a lot to be able to get out here again with us," Brown said. "For it to happen like that, I hate it for him."

As Canales said, the Panthers will reinsert Freeling into the starting lineup at Moton's spot. The rookie from Georgia, who missed the Eagles game with a knee injury, replaced Moton on Sunday against the Bucs.

If the Panthers want to avoid another letdown, there are three things they need to clean up over the next two days.

1. The pass protection

Young has faced heavy pressure for much of the season. But until recently, the fourth-year QB had done a nice job making off-platform throws and extending plays by finding open receivers on scrambles.

But that wasn't the case Sunday when Young was sacked a season-high five times while facing a blitz rate of 26 percent and a pressure rate similar to what he'd seen the first five weeks, according to SumerSports' Lindsay Rhodes. Through Sunday's afternoon games, Young's expected points added/pass of minus-.71 was the lowest among all quarterbacks in Week 7.

"He does a great job of getting the ball to guys in voids. And he's been having success with it," Canales said. "I think the last couple of weeks, it's been a little bit of a challenge to get those completions versus pressure. But it's something he's excelled in."

Canales said he and play caller Brad Idzik would build in some early, quicker passing options for Young, who lost three turnovers against the Bucs, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

The Panthers have allowed the third-highest pressure rate (44 percent) in the league this year. It should help that they're facing a Packers team without Micah Parsons, who's still recovering from ACL surgery.

The Packers rank in the middle of the pack with 16 sacks. Then again, the Bucs entered Sunday's game with only 11 sacks in their first six games.

2. The run defense

The Panthers are the only team to give up 250 rushing yards this season, and they've done so twice. On a day when Baker Mayfield only attempted 11 passes, the Bucs gashed Carolina for 258 yards on the ground, dropping the Panthers from 27th to last in the league in rush defense.

Defensive lineman Bobby Brown said the issues against Tampa Bay were multilayered. "Missed tackles, leaky yards, bad positioning, bad plays," Brown said. "(An) all-around group effort."

Noting the "copycat" nature of the NFL, defensive tackle Turk Wharton said he's expecting the Packers to attack the Panthers with some of the same run plays that were successful for the Bucs.

"I think we definitely will see some gap schemes. That's what was hitting us a lot," Wharton said. "But I still think the things that they're good at, they're gonna do."

But the Packers could be the panacea to the Panthers' rush D woes. Green Bay is last in the league in rushing (59.9 yards a game) and is the only team that has yet to run for 100 yards in a game this season.

Running back Josh Jacobs returned Sunday against the Detroit Lions after spending the first six games on the commissioner's exempt list. But Jacobs was more effective as a receiver against the Lions, catching five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.

"He's a great running back, a downhill runner even though he got power to him," Wharton said. "He mixes it up a little bit. So he definitely adds to the team."

Cornerback

The Panthers have been playing with their third and fourth corners the past three games since Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson -- who formed one of the best CB duos in the league last year -- both were injured late in a Week 3 loss at the Cleveland Browns.

Despite Akayleb Evans' rough night against Detroit on Oct. 4, when he was targeted 14 times and gave up 11 receptions, Canales has stuck with him. That might change this week.

Evans, who had a pass interference penalty and allowed Mayfield's lone passing touchdown, is day to day with a triceps injury he sustained Sunday. "So we've gotta see some major progression on a short week," Canales said.

Something else Canales said made it sound like Evans might not play against the Packers: "I thought AK was doing a great job in terms of just stepping in there in a time where we really needed him."

Canales was coy as to who would replace Evans opposite rookie Will Lee III. He mentioned three practice squad corners -- including Corey Thornton -- but not Chau Smith-Wade, whose playing time has plummeted in his third season. Smith-Wade has played just 11.7 percent of the defensive snaps this year after logging 62.5 percent in 2025, mostly at nickel.

Canales said Smith-Wade would get an opportunity "at some point." In the meantime, the Panthers are just trying to buy time until Horn and Jackson get back in another month or more.

"The thing we have to evaluate is who gives us the best opportunity to win outside," Canales said, "to be at the corner spot exclusively without some of that other flexibility."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.