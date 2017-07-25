 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Panthers' Greg Olsen won't hold out, to play out deal

Published: Jul 25, 2017 at 03:52 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Greg Olsen has reported for duty.

The Panthers tight end appeared at the team facility on Tuesday and made it clear he has no plans to hold out.

Telling reporters that he "will play out" his contract, Olsen talked about putting the team first following a chaotic week that saw the Panthers fire general manager David Gettleman.

"At the end of the day it really came down to with everything going on, obviously now with the transition to [interim GM] Marty [Hurney], kind of the slight chaos that went around for another week I didn't think that it was right to add fuel to that fire," Olsen said, per NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon. "Make things that much more complicated, add any more distraction or controversy to our team."

Scheduled to make $6.5 million both this season and next, Olsen pondered a holdout earlier this summer amid whispers that Gettleman was "not interested" in extending the 32-year-old pass-catcher.

Olsen's fortunes could change, though, with former Panthers GM Marty Hurney back in that role on an interim basis. Hurney just doled out a big-money contract for guard Trai Turner and could be eyeing a new deal for Olsen next.

From that angle, it makes plenty of sense for Olsen to play nice with the front office in hopes he'll be handsomely rewarded before Week 1.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LB Jadeveon Clowney 'wanted to mature more' before going back home to Panthers

No longer a case of the right team, wrong time, the stars have finally aligned for Jadeveon Clowney to play for his hometown club as a matured veteran.
news

Free-agent CB Patrick Peterson has 'a lot left in the tank,' would want warning if team sees him as safety

Last year, Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the opening of free agency. This year, several waves have come and gone in free agency, and the cornerback seems content to ride a few more before landing with a team.
news

Commanders' Dan Quinn is counting on Bobby Wagner as 'multiplier': 'He's all that I love about football'

By signing Bobby Wagner in free agency, Quinn reunited with a linebacker he coached in 2013 and 2014 at the dawn of a Hall of Fame career -- one that's coming full circle now with Wagner ready to set the standard for the Washington Commanders.
news

Eagles trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional 2026 third-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million

The Dolphins and Raheem Mostert have agreed to terms on a new contract that will keep the star running back in Miami through the 2025 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. 
news

Saints to hold 2024 training camp at University of California, Irvine

The New Orleans Saints are moving training camp to the University of California, Irvine, in 2024, the team announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Jags are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
news

Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks with 49ers: 'I'm trying to get what I deserve'

49ers general manager John Lynch dismissed Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors this week. On Thursday, Aiyuk joined the Nightcap podcast where he voiced his side.
news

Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program

Officially done with scrums, Louis Rees-Zammit has found an NFL home. The Chiefs are signing the Welsh rugby star, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Andrew Berry: Browns keeping 'conservative' approach with Nick Chubb's recovery 

Speaking with local reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, Browns general manager Andrew Berry says the club is keeping a "conservative" approaching with running back Nick Chubb for the 2024 season.
news

Seahawks QB Sam Howell confident in ability to play consistent, smarter football if 'opportunity' arises

Sam Howell has joined the Seattle Seahawks as a backup after leading the NFL in interceptions in 2023, but he remains confident in his ability to fix what went wrong with the Washington Commanders should the opportunity to take the field arise.