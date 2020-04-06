Around the NFL

Panthers GM: Releasing Newton most difficult decision

Published: Apr 06, 2020 at 06:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cam Newton era in Carolina ended this offseason with the quarterback's release last month.

The man who drafted Newton, general manager Marty Hurney, spoke to reporters Monday for the first time since the decision to move on became official.

"This was probably one of the most difficult (decisions). I drafted Cam," Hurney said, via Bill Voth of the team's official website.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 Draft won an NFL MVP in 2015 and led the Panthers to four playoff appearances in nine seasons in Carolina. Newton, however, struggled to stay healthy the last several seasons, undergoing multiple shoulder surgeries and missing all but two games in 2019 due to a foot injury that required a medical procedure.

Hurney declined to give a reason for the decision to attempt to trade Newton and ultimately the release of the former first-round pick.

"As soon as we (decided to trade him), I called Cam's representatives and told them we were going to start calling teams to see if there was trade interest in Cam," Hurney said, via Joe Person of The Athletic.

The day the Panthers announced the decision to allow Newton to seek a trade, the quarterback made it known he wasn't the one who desired a breakup.

With Carolina unable to find a trade partner, it released the man who had been the face of the franchise for nearly a decade. The Panthers swiftly signed Teddy Bridgewater to take the QB1 mantle for Matt Rhule's team.

Given the restrictions on medical tests, Newton remains a free agent with a cloud of uncertainty hanging overhead.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Andy Reid on Chiefs DL Chris Jones' dominant start: 'This is what he's been the last few years, he's grown up before our eyes'

Heading into Week 7 against the Chargers, Chris Jones has posted a sack in each game he's played this year and simultaneously put a smile on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's face. 
news

Jets trading WR Mecole Hardman to Chiefs

﻿Mecole Hardman﻿'s stay with the Jets never left the gate. Now, he's headed back to the familiar skies of Kansas City. The Jets are trading Hardman to the Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) questionable to play vs. Saints

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially questionable for the Jaguars' road game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Jaguars-Saints on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Jaguars face the Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 7 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week  7 of the 2023 NFL season
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson on missing games due to shoulder injury: 'I'm not gonna put the team in jeopardy'

Browns QB Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the first time since he missed a Week 4 loss to the Ravens due to a lingering shoulder injury.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) designated to return to practice from PUP list

Cardinals QB ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ has taken an important step toward returning from last year's season-ending ACL tear. Coach Jonathan Gannon announced Wednesday that the Cards are opening the 21-day practice window for Murray. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff, Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert highlight Players of the Week

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and Lions quarterback Jared Goff lead the NFL's weekly award winners. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is set to have surgery on his injured right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell agrees to contract extension through 2027

Commissioner Roger Goodell has agreed to a new contract with the league through 2027, the NFL announced Wednesday. Goodell address his extension -- and other key league topics -- during a Wednesday news conference.
news

Jaguars OC Press Taylor believes RB Travis Etienne can handle heavy workload

Jaguars OC Press Taylor believes Travis Etienne is equipped to handle the workload as the RB is on pace for 320 carries in 2023. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.