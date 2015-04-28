Panthers GM: 2015 WR group deeper than last year's

The 2014 NFL Draft produced one of the most dynamic wide receivers classes in league history. It was a class that might rival the best ever.
Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman gushed Tuesday about this year's group of receivers and believes it could be even deeper than last year's class.
"I think we're going to find in time that last year's group was unique, I really do," he said at his pre-draft news conference. "There's all shapes and sizes, all different styles. I think there's even more depth in this year's group that last year's group, which sounds crazy. ... Part of that is a function of the college game. This group is no different. I don't know that there's a Kelvin (Benjamin) or Michael (Evans) guy this year but there's good, big receivers. There's more depth throughout than there was last year."
Whether or not the group that includes Amari Cooper, Kevin White, DeVante Parker, Dorial Green-Beckham, Devin Smith, Jaelen Strong, Nelson Agholor, Phillip Dorsett and Tyler Lockett, among others, has the top end talent to match up with Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Sammy Watkins, et al. remains to be seen. It certainly is a deep group.
The Panthers could be in the market for one of those receivers early in the draft to add to last year's first-round pick, Kelvin Benjamin.
While most project the Panthers to take an offensive tackle with the no. 25 overall pick -- in fact all of NFL Media's mock drafters have Carolina taking an offensive lineman in the first round -- Gettleman downplayed the current tackle group coming out, saying he believes only four or five are true left tackles.
The Panthers GM also added that signing Michael Oher to a multi-year deal lessened the needed to find a starting left tackle -- a statement that if it isn't a smokescreen, should worry Panthers fans.
If a left tackle doesn't fall to the Panthers at pick No. 25 during Round 1 on Thursday night, perhaps Gettleman could go back-to-back years with a first-round receiver, especially if there is a run on pass-catchers in the early portions of the draft.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.