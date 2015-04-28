Around the NFL

Panthers GM: 2015 WR group deeper than last year's

Published: Apr 28, 2015 at 05:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 2014 NFL Draft produced one of the most dynamic wide receivers classes in league history. It was a class that might rival the best ever.

As college Chris Wesseling broke down, last year's talented gang went more than 15 deep.

Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman gushed Tuesday about this year's group of receivers and believes it could be even deeper than last year's class.

"I think we're going to find in time that last year's group was unique, I really do," he said at his pre-draft news conference. "There's all shapes and sizes, all different styles. I think there's even more depth in this year's group that last year's group, which sounds crazy. ... Part of that is a function of the college game. This group is no different. I don't know that there's a Kelvin (Benjamin) or Michael (Evans) guy this year but there's good, big receivers. There's more depth throughout than there was last year."

Whether or not the group that includes Amari Cooper, Kevin White, DeVante Parker, Dorial Green-Beckham, Devin Smith, Jaelen Strong, Nelson Agholor, Phillip Dorsett and Tyler Lockett, among others, has the top end talent to match up with Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Sammy Watkins, et al. remains to be seen. It certainly is a deep group.

The Panthers could be in the market for one of those receivers early in the draft to add to last year's first-round pick, Kelvin Benjamin.

While most project the Panthers to take an offensive tackle with the no. 25 overall pick -- in fact all of NFL Media's mock drafters have Carolina taking an offensive lineman in the first round -- Gettleman downplayed the current tackle group coming out, saying he believes only four or five are true left tackles.

The Panthers GM also added that signing Michael Oher to a multi-year deal lessened the needed to find a starting left tackle -- a statement that if it isn't a smokescreen, should worry Panthers fans.

If a left tackle doesn't fall to the Panthers at pick No. 25 during Round 1 on Thursday night, perhaps Gettleman could go back-to-back years with a first-round receiver, especially if there is a run on pass-catchers in the early portions of the draft.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Taylor Gabriel, former Falcons and Bears WR, retiring after six seasons

A key figure of the Atlanta Falcons' 2016 Super Bowl run is calling it quits. Wide receiver ﻿Taylor Gabriel﻿ said this weekend on Instagram that he is retired from the NFL.
news

Karl Joseph returning to Raiders on free-agent deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the unrestricted free agent safety Karl Joseph, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Roundup: Damarious Randall re-signs with Seahawks, moving back to cornerback

Former first-round pick Damarious Randall has re-signed with the Seahawks. The team's announcement noted Seattle plans to move Randall back to cornerback, the position he played in his first three NFL seasons.
news

Kerry Hyder believes he can be Seahawks' next Michael Bennett

Newly signed pass rusher ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿ believes he can fill the versatile edge role the Seahawks have missed since Michael Bennett left. 
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery

Nearly seven months after tearing his ACL during the second game of the season, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is looking good in his rehab process. 
news

Brandon Staley: Pairing Corey Linsley with Justin Herbert gives Chargers 'winning edge'

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley believes All-Pro center Corey Linsley -- who spent seven seasons with Aaron Rodgers -- can be a difference-maker with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers need to address 'hole' at left tackle

Chargers coach Brandon Staley admitted Thursday his team is well aware of its need at left tackle following the departure of 2020 starter ﻿Sam Tevi﻿, and will attempt to address it in the coming weeks -- or months.
news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery

At 30 years old, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2020. The challenges of rehab and the influx of younger talent has given him extra motivation entering next season.
news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster says he would have signed with Chiefs had he not re-signed with Steelers

It was a surprise to many that wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers. Had he not, Smith-Schuster told Michael Irvin "it would've been K.C." that he signed to play with. 
news

Deshaun Watson attorney files motion to request plaintiff be identified

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attorney filed a motion for a special exemption Thursday and asked the District Court of Harris County (Texas) to order one of the plaintiffs to replead and include her name in the petition.
news

Trevor Lawrence throwing again after left shoulder surgery

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason to be fully healed by training camp. That plan remains on schedule.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW