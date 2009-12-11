Panthers give Moore second consecutive start with Delhomme ailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Matt Moore will be the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback for the second consecutive week after Jake Delhomme was declared out for Sunday's game at New England.
No more charges against Beason
"He's day-to-day, and right now, he's not able to do it," Fox said. "We'll go with our quarterbacks who are healthy enough to do it."
Moore started his first game since 2007 last week and led the Panthers to a 16-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completing 14 of 20 passes for 161 yards with one interception.
Moore will face a Patriots team that is 6-0 at home this season and 24-3 in the month of December since 2003.
"Hey, it's all tough," Fox said. "Matt, the advantage he has is he's been with us for awhile now."
The Panthers also will be without defensive end Tyler Brayton, who has a concussion, which means the team will start a different defensive lineup for the 13th consecutive week.
Notes: LB Na'il Diggs (ribs), WR Dwayne Jarrett (ankle) and DE Charles Johnson (pectoral sprain) are questionable. ... RBs DeAngelo Williams (ankle) and Jonathan Stewart (Achilles), WR Muhsin Muhammad (knee) and CB Captain Munnerlyn (concussion) are listed as probable and should play.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press