Panthers' Gamble might miss Sunday's game with concussion

Published: Sep 29, 2011 at 10:26 PM

Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble missed his second straight practice on Thursday after suffering a concussion last Sunday, and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

"We're a little disappointed," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Thursday, according to the Gaston Gazette. "He was feeling better the other day and we were thinking he might have turned the corner. Unfortunately he didn't feel well today, so we're continuing to follow the protocol. We're a little concerned.

"He's played very well and doing the things we need him to do and I would like to hope and think that if there's a chance, hey, I would love to have him play. If not, I understand because we have to follow the rules and make sure we're careful with these guys."

