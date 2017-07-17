Panthers fire general manager Dave Gettleman

The Panthers enjoyed remarkable success during Gettleman's run with the club, which began in 2013. Despite finishing 6-10 last season, Carolina was a playoff entry in each of his first three campaigns, a streak that peaked with an appearance in Super Bowl 50. The 66-year-old Gettleman capably steered the franchise out of salary-cap hell upon his arrival and worked well with coach Ron Rivera, lacing the roster with affordable, productive free agents and plug-and-play college prospects.