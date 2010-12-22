Panthers FB Fiammetta out vs. Steelers; CB Gamble doubtful

Published: Dec 22, 2010 at 04:40 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will be without Tony Fiammetta for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of an ankle injury, so they promoted fellow fullback Rashawn Jackson from the practice squad to fill his role.

![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork)On NFL Network:
Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday Night Kickoff,

6 p.m. ET

Cornerback Chris Gamble is doubtful with an ankle injury after missing practice Wednesday, meaning Captain Munnerlyn likely will start in his fifth consecutive game.

Defensive end Tyler Brayton practiced despite a sore hip and is questionable.

Jackson is an undrafted rookie from Virginia who spent training camp with Carolina. He'll be charged with opening holes for the Panthers' improved running game against the Steelers' top-rated run defense.

Running back Mike Goodson returned to practice after missing a day with an illness and is listed as probable.

