Panthers FB Fiammetta out vs. Steelers; CB Gamble doubtful

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will be without Tony Fiammetta for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of an ankle injury, so they promoted fellow fullback Rashawn Jackson from the practice squad to fill his role.
Cornerback Chris Gamble is doubtful with an ankle injury after missing practice Wednesday, meaning Captain Munnerlyn likely will start in his fifth consecutive game.
Running back Mike Goodson returned to practice after missing a day with an illness and is listed as probable.
