Panthers DT Jenkins fined $7,500 for hit on Colts' Manning

Published: Nov 02, 2007 at 08:09 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers defensive tackle Kris Jenkins was fined $7,500 by the NFL on Friday for a late hit on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

Jenkins was called for a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Sunday for picking up Manning and driving his right shoulder into the turf after the quarterback had thrown a pass late in the third quarter.

Manning called a timeout after the play and came to the sideline for smelling salts. He returned on the next play in the Colts' 31-7 win.

