Panthers dominate Falcons to win NFC South

ATLANTA -- Roman Harper and Tre Boston returned interceptions for touchdowns as Carolina's defense led the Panthers to a 34-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to win the NFC South.
Carolina (7-8-1) will host a wild-card playoff game next week. The Panthers have won four straight, but still are the first team to enter the playoffs with a losing record since 2010, when Seattle was 7-9.
Harper scored on a 31-yard return in the second quarter and Boston helped clinch the win with his 84-yard interception return late in the third quarter. A 33-yard fumble return by Thomas Davis set up another touchdown.
The Falcons (6-10) were booed as they finished their second straight losing season under embattled coach Mike Smith.
