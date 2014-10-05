Around the NFL

Panthers' defense shows up to beat Cutler, Bears

Published: Oct 05, 2014 at 10:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Panthers' defense finally showed up in the second half Sunday against the Chicago. Here's what you need to know from Carolina's 31-24 win.

NFL Replay

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

Relive the Carolina Panthers' thrilling 31-24 victory over the Chicago Bears on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

  1. Cam Newton has thrown the ball extremely well over the last month. This time he got enough help to win. Despite a number of drive-killing drops and mistakes by his wideouts, Newton kept delivering darts. More importantly, his defense gave him some short fields in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers pull off a 21-7 comeback.
  1. Something is not quite right with the Chicago passing attack. They schemed a number of great screens early in the game, but only put up three points after halftime. They are struggling to make intermediate throws, and Jay Cutler threw a killer interception in the fourth quarter.
  1. Luke Kuechly was everywhere. He finished with 15 tackles, and so many of them seemed to end Bears drives. The Bears killed Carolina with their screen game in the first half, but Kuechly was a one-man wrecking crew after intermission taking down Matt Forte.
  1. Kelvin Benjamin giveth, and Kelvin Benjamin taketh away. Our Offensive Rookie of the Year pick had a ton of negative plays Sunday with at least two to three drops, one fumble and a few times where he appeared to turn the wrong way when he could have had a big play. With all that said, Bears rookie cornerback Kyle Fuller did a great job on Benjamin.
  1. It looked like the Panthers' defense was going to have his third straight embarrassing performance and Carolina was going to fall to 2-3. But it stood tall to close out the game. Chicago had 27 yards combined with three turnovers on their final five drives. This is a result to remember when both of these teams are positioning for a playoff spot in December. The Bears are now 2-3.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 5 game and tells you who's leading the pack for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals-Saints preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Saturday's Cardinals-Saints preseason game has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints announced Friday.
news

Philip Rivers earns first coaching win with St. Michael Catholic High

Longtime Chargers standout, Philip Rivers, who retired last season after one year with the Colts, collected his first win as head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High (Alabama) football team on Thursday night. 
news

Bills activate WR Cole Beasley, three others from reserve-COVID-19 list

The Bills activated receivers ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ and ﻿Gabriel Davis﻿, and defensive tackles ﻿Star Lotulelei﻿ and Vernon Butler from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Buffalo also placed defensive tackle ﻿Treyvon Hester﻿ on injured reserve and waived receiver ﻿Rico Gafford﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿Joey Ivie﻿ to make room for the returning players.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 27

The Giants will again be without Saquon Barkley as the preseason comes to a close. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: I don't think Patrick Mahomes 'needed' year behind Alex Smith to be great

With a much-discussed QB conundrum going on in Chicago, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shed some light on the insight he gained from watching Patrick Mahomes evolve after sitting his rookie year.
news

Cardinals-Saints start time moved up due to Hurricane Ida

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that the start time for Saturday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ida.
news

Seahawks TE Gerald Everett hoping to shine playing alongside Russell Wilson

Heading into his first season in Seattle, Seahawks TE Gerald Everett is eager to take advantage of the chance to play alongside Russell Wilson.
news

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney salivating at chance to face guards: 'We feel like they're the unathletic guys'

Adding Jadeveon Clowney gives the Browns a devastating 1-2 punch that could make life difficult for opposing offensive lines. In Clowney's eyes, those that occupy the guard position will face the toughest challenge.
news

Saints expected to name Jameis Winston starting QB over Taysom Hill

All signs are pointing to the Saints naming the former No. 1 overall pick their starter over ﻿Taysom Hill, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cowboys restructure RB Ezekiel Elliott's contract to create cap space

The Dallas Cowboys performed a simple restructure of Ezekiel Elliott's contract to free up cap space ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith on handling critics: 'Some of the best players in the world have criticism'

After signing a big contract in 2018, Jaylon Smith is having to prove his worth in 2021 with new additions to the Cowboys' linebacking corps.
news

NFL says player vaccination rate at 93%; weekly testing for fully vaccinated players proposed

The NFL has reached a vaccination rate of nearly 93 percent among its players and above 99 percent among staff members, according to NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills. The league has proposed to the NFLPA that vaccinated players be tested once a week rather than biweekly, per Tom Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW