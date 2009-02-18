Panthers DE Peppers willing to accept trade to just four teams

Published: Feb 18, 2009 at 09:15 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Julius Peppers still wants out of Carolina, but he'll only agree to be traded to four teams, further complicating the Panthers' efforts to get compensation for the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

On the eve of the deadline to place the franchise tag on Peppers, a person close to the player said Wednesday that the impending free agent wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys or three other unnamed teams, two of them in the NFC.

Schefter's take

There is yet another wrinkle to introduce into the Julius Peppers-Carolina Panthers saga, NFL Network's Adam Schefter writes. Any team that trades for the Panthers' Pro Bowl defensive end will have to satisfy not only Carolina but Peppers as well. More ...

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the list wasn't supposed to be made public, said Peppers wouldn't agree on a trade to any other team, which would limit the Panthers since Peppers likely would have to sign a new contract with that new team before a trade could be executed.

Carolina likely would seek a first-round draft pick and other compensation for its all-time sacks leader, who announced last month that he wanted to leave after seven seasons. The Cowboys don't have a first-round pick this year. The Panthers also would likely prefer Peppers not play for a fellow NFC team.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney, in Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine, declined comment.

The news provides another twist in an important -- and perhaps very costly -- week for the Panthers, who also are trying to hammer out a new contract with Pro Bowl left tackle Jordan Gross. That deal could cost Carolina approximately $9 million per year.

It was believed that if the Panthers could sign Gross before Thursday afternoon, they would slap the franchise tag on Peppers. That would mean offering a one-year deal worth $16.7 million, and no other team could sign Peppers without giving up two first-round picks.

That would leave the Panthers the option to trade Peppers and receive compensation in return, similar to what the Kansas City Chiefs did last year. After placing the franchise tag on defensive end Jared Allen, the Chiefs traded him to the Minnesota Vikings for a first-round pick and two third-round choices.

But Allen also agreed to a six-year contract with the Vikings that included $31 million in guaranteed money and could be worth $74 million if he meets certain incentives.

Peppers, who had a career-high 14.5 sacks last season, turned down a contract offer from Carolina last year that would have made him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL. Interested in playing in a 3-4 scheme instead of Carolina's 4-3 defense, Peppers wouldn't say last week if he would hold out of training camp if the Panthers place the franchise tag on him and then don't trade him.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

All that anyone in Dallas is focused on after Thursday's win is the playmaker who wasn't on the field: Odell Beckham. Dak Prescott, though, kept the attention on the playmakers currently on the Cowboys' sideline.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Josh Allen rallied his Bills past Detroit, while Micah Parsons' Cowboys and Justin Jefferson's Vikings kept pace in the NFC. Here's what we learned from Thursday's games.

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Miller is believed to have a knee sprain.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE