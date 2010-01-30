 Skip to main content
Panthers DE Peppers says he could play anywhere next season

Published: Jan 30, 2010 at 09:10 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Pro Bowl means a $1.5 million bonus for Julius Peppers, tiding him over until the next paycheck.

He says he has no idea who will be writing it.

"Anywhere is a potential landing spot," the Carolina Panthers' defensive end said following the NFC all-stars' final practice Saturday. "I'm not going to say I want to play for any team or I prefer to play anywhere because I really haven't thought about it. I haven't thought about playing for X, Y or Z."

Last year, the Panthers gave Peppers the NFL's highest single-season salary of more than $1 million per game. The contract included a $1.5 million bonus for making the Pro Bowl.

The deal came after the Panthers placed the restrictive franchise tag on Peppers, denying him his wish to leave in free agency.

Carolina could restrict Peppers' movement by placing the franchise tag on him again, but that would come with a 20 percent raise, meaning a salary of more than $20 million.

The Panthers haven't said what their plans are. Peppers, who rarely talked to reporters this season, shed little light on his status Saturday.

Is he waiting for an offer from Carolina? "I really have no idea what's going on," he said.

Would he prefer to remain with the Panthers? "I don't have a preference," he said.

How would he feel about switching to linebacker for a team that plays a 3-4 defense? "I'm just trying to get on a team right now," Peppers said. "I just want to get a contract."

Peppers, who turned 30 this month, has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Panthers. He had 10.5 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles this season.

