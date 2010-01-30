Panthers DE Peppers says he could play anywhere next season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Pro Bowl means a $1.5 million bonus for Julius Peppers, tiding him over until the next paycheck.
He says he has no idea who will be writing it.
"Anywhere is a potential landing spot," the Carolina Panthers' defensive end said following the NFC all-stars' final practice Saturday. "I'm not going to say I want to play for any team or I prefer to play anywhere because I really haven't thought about it. I haven't thought about playing for X, Y or Z."
The deal came after the Panthers placed the restrictive franchise tag on Peppers, denying him his wish to leave in free agency.
Carolina could restrict Peppers' movement by placing the franchise tag on him again, but that would come with a 20 percent raise, meaning a salary of more than $20 million.
The Panthers haven't said what their plans are. Peppers, who rarely talked to reporters this season, shed little light on his status Saturday.
Rodgers running special teams
The Panthers promoted
assistant Jeff Rodgers to special teams coordinator Saturday, replacing Danny Crossman, who was fired earlier this month.
Is he waiting for an offer from Carolina? "I really have no idea what's going on," he said.
How would he feel about switching to linebacker for a team that plays a 3-4 defense? "I'm just trying to get on a team right now," Peppers said. "I just want to get a contract."
Peppers, who turned 30 this month, has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Panthers. He had 10.5 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles this season.
