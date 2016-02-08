Around the NFL

Panthers DE Kony Ealy makes history in Super Bowl 50

Published: Feb 08, 2016 at 09:31 AM
Andie Hagemann

Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy delivered arguably one of the best performances in Super Bowl history. However, in the aftermath of Super Bowl 50, the historic performance will serve as a small footnote in the team's 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

In the Big Game, the second-year player registered three sacks. He's in good company; he's in a three-way tie for most sacks in a single Super Bowl (Arizona DT Darnell Dockett -- Super Bowl XLIII; Hall of Famer DE Reggie White -- Super Bowl XXXI).

Ealy intercepted Manning in the second quarter and forced a late fumble, keeping the Panthers within six and in contention for the Lombardi Trophy. The pick etched his name in the record books as he became the only player in Super Bowl history to record multiple sacks and an interception in the game.

What is remarkable,though, is Ealy only played 23 snaps with the Panthers' defense in the tilt. Despite his heroics, he saw limited action. During the regular season, started in nine games (He registered two starts in the Panthers' three postseason games).

If the Panthers pulled off a late-comeback victory over the Broncos, Ealy easily should have been awarded the game's MVP honor.

