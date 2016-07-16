Around the NFL

Panthers DC: Surreal to see Norman in new uniform

Published: Jul 16, 2016 at 04:54 AM

There's no resentment coming from Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott over Josh Norman's departure.

Carolina decided to rescind Norman's franchise tag this offseason and watched one of the NFL's best cornerbacks sign with the Washington Redskins.

McDermott admitted that the farewell to Norman is the nature of the business.

"We all understand it's part of the business. It's been really fun to watch Josh grow over the years and develop," McDermott told The Charlotte Observer. "Certainly he was a big part of our success last season and the season before that. You develop a relationship with the players, so that's really been a neat part of watching Josh develop and grow the last several years here."

McDermott was the defensive coordinator when Carolina drafted Norman in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has seen Norman go from a relatively unknown to an All-Pro. The fifth-year corner led the Panthers with 18 passes defended in 2015, which was tied for the seventh best mark in the league. He was by far and away Carolina's best defensive back and was a key cog in the team's runner-up finish.

The defensive coordinator doesn't have another Norman walking through the door and explained it'll be an adjustment watching him play in different colors.

"It is a little surreal to watch him in a different uniform and I'm sure it will be this year," McDermott said. "He's a good player and we wish him the best. I hope he has a tremendous season, except for obviously when he plays us."

For those keeping track Carolina travels north to face the Redskins in Week 15.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

