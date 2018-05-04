Around the NFL

Panthers DB coach resigned following investigation

Published: May 04, 2018 at 08:36 AM

Carolina Panthers defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller resigned this week following an investigation into complaints of inappropriate conduct, the team announced Friday.

"After approaching Coach Fuller with the findings of an investigation into complaints of inappropriate conduct, we accepted his resignation," team spokesperson Steven Drummond said in a statement to NFL.com. "The Panthers are deeply committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally."

Fuller, who joined the Panthers in 2013 as a coaching assistant, officially resigned Wednesday.

Majority owner Jerry Richardson announced he was selling the team in December after the league took over an investigation looking into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The Panthers went up for sale following the team's wild-card loss last month.

Richardson, the franchise founder, ceded day-to-day control of the team in December to Tina Becker, a 20-year employee of the team who was promoted to chief operating officer. Richardson, 81, remains under NFL investigation.

