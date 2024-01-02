Around the NFL

Panthers' David Tepper fined $300K for unacceptable conduct; owner says he regrets behavior

Published: Jan 02, 2024 at 06:22 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday was fined $300,000 for unacceptable conduct during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Tepper, who in a video posted online appeared to throw contents of a drink into the visiting crowd toward the conclusion of his team's 26-0 loss, released an apology.

"I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper's statement read. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the League's discipline for my behavior."

The incident, which took place at the Jaguars' EverBank Stadium, occurred shortly after quarterback Bryce Young was intercepted late in the game.

The Panthers dropped to 2-14 on the season with Sunday's defeat.

